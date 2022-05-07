Auburn makes top 7 for 4-star edge Hunter Clegg

Auburn’s recruiting footprint mostly consists of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. The Tigers will also recruit other states in the South but one state Auburn does not normally target is Utah.

That is not the case for the 2023 recruiting class as Auburn and Roc Bellantoni are going after four-star edge Hunter Clegg from American Fork, Utah. The interest is paying off as Clegg included Auburn in his top seven schools that he announced Thursday.

Auburn is not the only SEC school to make the cut. LSU also made the list, which is completed by Utah, BYU, USC, Baylor, and Stanford.

The 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Clegg is ranked as the No. 186 overall player and No. 17 edge in the 247Composite recruiting ranking. He is also the No. 3 player in Utah. Clegg possesses the speed and quickness to beat opposing tackles around the edge but he also has the strength to win with power.

Edge is a major need for Auburn in the 2023 recruiting class and Clegg would be a solid addition for the Tigers.

