Report: Patriots looking to trade Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Bucks went on an 11-2 run down the stretch, waging a late comeback to beat the Celtics 110-107 in Boston to take a 3-2 series lead. In the Western Conference, the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies shocked the Warriors, leading by 55 points at one point, ultimately getting the 134-95 to stave off elimination, pushing the series to Game 6. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic accepted his second consecutive NBA MVP Award with help from a special guest, Nets GM Sean Marks comments on the importance of commitment and availability when asked about Kyrie Irving’s future in Brooklyn, Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud contracts COVID and blames a unique WNBA policy for her infection while the Cleveland Guardians are forced to cancel their game against the White Sox due to the spread of COVID among the team and Brewers star Christian Yelich writes himself into the MLB history books, hitting for the cycle for a third time. Plus, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are going Hollywood with “Rise,” a film about their incredible life story that drops on Disney+ on June 24.