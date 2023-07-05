Auburn makes top 5 for elite in-state edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk

Jakaleb Faulk is one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2025 recruiting class and the four-star edge rusher is now down to five schools.

He announced a final five of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Clemson, on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

From Highland Home, Alabama, he is the younger brother of Auburn JACK linebacker Keldric Faulk, their top signee in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

The younger Faulk may be over a year away from signing his National Letter of Intent but has not ruled out an early commitment, telling Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente that “I’m thinking about it, yeah. I’ve got a good look of where I think I should be.”

Faulk is the No. 118 overall player and No. 12 edge rusher in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 11 player from Alabama.

Faulk will be on campus numerous times during the coming season to watch his big brother and is also expected to be in attendance for Big Cat Weekend on July 29.

