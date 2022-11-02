Auburn makes top 4 for local offensive lineman

Auburn offensive line target Vysen Lang will be deciding between four schools when he makes his commitment on Nov. 8.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive tackle is from nearby Pike Road, Alabama, and will be deciding between Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, and Texas.

He is ranked as the No. 690 overall player and No. 58 offensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 26 player from Alabama.

While he has not taken an official visit to Auburn, he has unofficially visited multiple times and would be a major get for Auburn. The Tigers lost the commitment of three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson on Monday, he is the first since Auburn fired Bryan Harsin earlier Monday morning.

It will be tough for Auburn to land Lang though, the Tennessee Volunteers have received three Crystal Ball predictions to land him and are the only school he officially visited.

Commitment in 7 days💙 I will be choosing from these 4 schools. Thank you to every coach who has recruited me to this point. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/imckVp5b29 — SM00TH🐐 (@VysenL) November 1, 2022

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire