Auburn makes top-11 for four-star safety DaKaari Nelson
The Auburn Tigers were named among the top 11 schools for 2023 safety DaKaaari Nelson on Thursday.
The four-star safety from Selma, Alabama, is looking at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M from the SEC on top of the Tigers. Other big programs include Clemson, Oregon, and Penn State.
Nelson is not afraid to use his size (6-foot-3 and 203 pounds) and athleticism to tackles and could potentially become a box safety. When in coverage he has great ball awareness and recorded eight interceptions as a junior, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
Has experience playing special teams, which only increases his value as a prospect and could create early playing opportunity for him.
DaKaari Nelson’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
231
15
18
Rivals
4
80
10
4
ESPN
4
278
14
17
On3 Recruiting
3
–
29
50
247 Composite
4
187
14
18
Vitals
Hometown
Selma, Alabama
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-3
Weight
203
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Aug. 4, 2021.
He unofficially visited Auburn on Oct. 9, 2021.
Offers (Top 11)
Crystal Ball
No predictions yet.
Film
Blessed to have been put in the position I have 🙏🏾 @ALLGASTRNG @GasCrew7v7 @SelmaSchools @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @WillGandy pic.twitter.com/5UXMmoExNj
— Trickster ♠️ (@dakaari_nelson) March 24, 2022
