Auburn makes top-11 for four-star safety DaKaari Nelson

The Auburn Tigers were named among the top 11 schools for 2023 safety DaKaaari Nelson on Thursday.

The four-star safety from Selma, Alabama, is looking at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M from the SEC on top of the Tigers. Other big programs include Clemson, Oregon, and Penn State.

Nelson is not afraid to use his size (6-foot-3 and 203 pounds) and athleticism to tackles and could potentially become a box safety. When in coverage he has great ball awareness and recorded eight interceptions as a junior, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Has experience playing special teams, which only increases his value as a prospect and could create early playing opportunity for him.

DaKaari Nelson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 231 15 18 Rivals 4 80 10 4 ESPN 4 278 14 17 On3 Recruiting 3 – 29 50 247 Composite 4 187 14 18

Vitals

Hometown Selma, Alabama Projected Position Safety Height 6-3 Weight 203 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Aug. 4, 2021.

He unofficially visited Auburn on Oct. 9, 2021.

Offers (Top 11)

Crystal Ball

No predictions yet.

Film

Twitter

