Auburn makes top-11 for four-star safety DaKaari Nelson

JD McCarthy
·1 min read
The Auburn Tigers were named among the top 11 schools for 2023 safety DaKaaari Nelson on Thursday.

The four-star safety from Selma, Alabama, is looking at Arkansas, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas A&M from the SEC on top of the Tigers. Other big programs include Clemson, Oregon, and Penn State.

Nelson is not afraid to use his size (6-foot-3 and 203 pounds) and athleticism to tackles and could potentially become a box safety. When in coverage he has great ball awareness and recorded eight interceptions as a junior, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

Has experience playing special teams, which only increases his value as a prospect and could create early playing opportunity for him.

DaKaari Nelson’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

231

15

18

Rivals

4

80

10

4

ESPN

4

278

14

17

On3 Recruiting

3

29

50

247 Composite

4

187

14

18

Vitals

Hometown

Selma, Alabama

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-3

Weight

203

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Aug. 4, 2021.

  • He unofficially visited Auburn on Oct. 9, 2021.

Offers (Top 11)

Crystal Ball

No predictions yet.

Film

Twitter

List

Spring Football Preview: Projecting the safety position

Follow JD on Twitter: @jdmccarthy15

