Auburn makes top 11 for four-star edge Jaquavious Russaw

Auburn is looking to take advantage of a historically strong crop of in-state players in the 2023 recruiting class. One of the best is four-star edge Jaquavious Russaw.

Russaw, who is from Montgomery, Alabama, announced his top 11 schools Sunday afternoon and Auburn made the cut. The Tigers will be battling Alabama, USC, Miami, Alabama State, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma for the talented pass-rusher.

Russaw is ranked as the No. 37 overall player and No. 5 edge player in the 247Sports composite recruiting ranking. He is also the No. 6 player in Alabama.

He has a solid frame at 6-foot-2 and 230-pounds that has room to be filled out. He uses his quickness, strength, and motor to consistently generate pressure and is a hard-hitter. This has made him an incredibly productive player for Carver High School, he made 130 tackles, 16.0 sacks, and 27.5 tackles for loss as a junior.

Edge is one of Auburn’s top needs in the 2023 recruiting cycle and landing Russaw would be a major step in addressing the need.

