Auburn makes top 10 for 4-star DL Justin Benton

Auburn is squarely in the mix for one of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class.

Justin Benton is the No. 34 defensive lineman and the No. 222 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite ranking for the 2023 recruiting class. Benton announced his top 10 schools Tuesday and Auburn made the cut.

The Tigers will be battling Penn State, Georgia, Mississippi State, USC, Oregon, Michigan State, Arkansas, North Carolina, and Miami for the talented defensive lineman.

Benton, who is 6-foot-1 and 265-pounds, plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is originally from Georgia.

Auburn does not have a commitment for the 2023 class but is in the running for several elite recruits.