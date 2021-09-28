Auburn makes top 10 for 4-star TE Ethan Davis

Ethan Davis is one of the top tight ends in the 2023 class and Auburn is among his top schools.

Davis is a 4-star tight end and ranked as the No. 15 tight end and No. 222nd player in the country per the 247Sports Composite ranking. Auburn will be battling Kentucky, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Penn State, Texas, South Carolina, Oregon, Florida State, and Ole Miss to land Davis.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder plays for Collins High school in Suwanee, Georgia. Through the first five games of his junior season, Davis has caught 17 passes for 178 yards and one touchdown.

Auburn does not have a commit in their 2023 recruiting class.