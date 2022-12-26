Auburn makes top 10 for 2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor

Auburn football got some good news on Christmas when four-star wideout Alex Taylor included Auburn in his top 10 schools.

The Greensboro, North Carolina product has a final 10 of Auburn, Wake Forest, NC State, ECU, Clemson, Penn State, Missouri, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

He is the No. 41 wide receiver and No. 28 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2024 recruiting class. He is also the No. 7 player from North Carolina.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pounder had an impressive junior season for Grimsley High School, catching 65 passes for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games. He also recorded three interceptions as a defender.

Taylor was offered by Ike Hilliard and the previous coaching staff back in September but is clearly still interested in the Tigers. It will be interesting to see if Auburn’s new staff dials up their pursuit of him.

Auburn already has two commitments in the 2024 cycle, four-star quarterback Adrian Posse and four-star cornerback A’Mon Lane.

Another look at my top 10!!! (Recruitment still open) pic.twitter.com/QyMetb6uix — Alex Taylor ✪ (@thealextaylor3) December 25, 2022

