Auburn makes late push for KJ Bolden at Big Cat Weekend

Auburn has gained heavy momentum in recruiting over the last two weeks by landing several of the nation’s top names from the 2024 recruiting class.

During Big Cat Weekend alone, the Tigers snagged two wide receivers: four-star Malcolm Simmons and five-star Perry Thompson, who flipped to Auburn from Alabama.

Despite the exciting haul, Hugh Freeze and his staff are not satisfied as they are making a late push for five-star safety KJ Bolden. Bolden is set to announce his commitment next Saturday and spent his final weekend ahead of the announcement by visiting Auburn for Big Cat Weekend.

The visit was successful, as Bolden almost pledged a week early.

“The way that Coach (Hugh) Freeze just gave me that great talk in the office, he definitely almost had me commit today,” Bolden tells Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover.

Bolden will now have a week to think things over. He will choose between Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, and Ohio State next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on On3’s YouTube channel. He shared his thoughts on Auburn with On3’s Chad Simmons after releasing his top schools last week.

“I’m definitely very interested in Auburn. Coach Freeze, I told him when I went up there, ‘Coach I’ve got to see if you can get an OV, I’m not sure yet.’ And he said if you give me and OV, just make sure it’s the last one. That’s how he makes things shake for sure, and I made sure he got that last OV. Freeze and his staff have made Bolden one of their top priorities since they took over, even as other national programs are in pursuit and have been for some time They just really stay communicated, and I knew Auburn was really interested when coaches at my school were talking about Auburn and how bad they want me. When I got down there, the family environment was like no other.

Bolden is the No. 1 safety in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Georgia. As it stands a week out from his commitment date, Georgia is the favorite with four crystal ball predictions from 247Sports. On3 gives Georgia a 44.1% chance to land his commitment.

Freeze has swayed one prospect away from Georgia in Demarcus Riddick this cycle, can he do it again with Bolden?

