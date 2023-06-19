Auburn makes its pitch to 5-star WR Perry Thompson

Auburn is once again looking to pry an elite recruit away from a rival. This time Hugh Freeze and Co. are going after five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson, who has been committed to Alabama since June 24, 2022.

Thompson took an official visit to The Plains over the weekend, and the Tigers once again made their pitch to the Foley, Alabama, native.

“Hugh Freeze, cool guy, fun guy,” Thompson told Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente. “He wants me to come here, build a legacy. He pitched me as another DK, AJ Brown.”

The visit was his fourth to Auburn since the new staff took over as the Tigers continue to make up ground with Alabama.

“They’re right there,” Thompson said. “I’d say right there with Alabama.”

He is the No. 31 overall player and No. 8 wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Alabama.

Thompson is coming off a dominant junior season for Foley High School. He caught 87 passes for 1,059 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pounder is planning to make a final decision a week before his high school season starts.

