Auburn makes final six for in-state 5-star DL

The state of Alabama is producing a historic amount of recruiting talent in the 2023 recruiting class and five-star defensive lineman James smith is the best player in the state.

Smith, who is from Montgomery, Alabama, included Auburn in his final six schools Friday. The Tigers will be battling Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and Alabama State for him.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Smith took an official visit to Auburn on June 24, and has visited the campus multiple times. He is ranked as the No. 13 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking.

Something to keep in mind with Smith is that he is a package deal with five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw, who announced his top six schools Friday as well. The two both play for Carver High School and plan to sign to the same school in December.

Landing these two would be massive for Auburn’s recruiting class which currently has six commits and is ranked last in the SEC. However, each of them is ranked as a four-star prospect.

List

Two of College Football's most depressing losses of all-time were Auburn's fault

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire