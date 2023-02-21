Auburn makes exceptional leap in latest ESPN BPI rankings

Auburn Basketball experienced a roller-coaster week by beating Missouri by 33 on Tuesday and falling to Vanderbilt by two points at the last second on Saturday.

Auburn went 1-1 on the week and has now dropped four of its last five games. How does that affect their placement in the latest ESPN Basketball Power Index rankings? Believe it or not, the Tigers actually received a boost.

This week, the Tigers look to improve their stock ahead of the NCAA Tournament by hosting Ole Miss on Wednesday and facing Kentucky on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the latest BPI rankings ahead of this week’s action.

Overall Ranking: No. 21

Auburn went 1-1 on the week, but took a giant step forward in the ESPN BPI rankings by jumping five spots this week to No. 21. The Tigers were seen as one of the biggest movers, moving the second-most about of spots within the top-50. Kentucky made the highest jump, going from No. 29 to No. 23.

Strength of Record: No. 36

Auburn’s loss to Vanderbilt drops Auburn’s strength of record two places to No. 36. Auburn will round out their schedule by playing Ole Miss, Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee, which is sure to boost their ranking.

Quality Win/Loss: 8-9

According to the latest NET ranking, Auburn is 8-9 against quality teams. The Tigers currently hold a 2-7 record against Quad 1 teams while posting a 6-2 record against Quad 2 teams.

Strength of Schedule: No. 36

Auburn’s stregth of schedule remains No. 36 in the country in the latest update. But, as previously mentioned in the strength of record, this ranking will surely go up due to the competition they play to round out the regular season.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 6

Auburn willl close out the season against three teams who are ranked in the top 25 of the most recent BPI rankings: Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky, which gives them one of the nation’s most challenging slates to end the season.

NCAA Tournament seed projection: No. 10

According to the latest Bracketology update from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the Tigers are projected to be a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s East Region. If the season were to end today, Auburn would meet No. 7 Providence in Denver to open March Madness.

SEC Rank: No. 4

Auburn takes a step forward in the SEC rankings, trailing just Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas in the ESPN BPI rankings.

Ole Miss rank: No. 105

Auburn welcomes Ole Miss to Neville Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT.

Kentucky ranking: No. 23

Auburn travels to Kentucky on Saturday for a 3 p.m. CT tipoff at Rupp Arena.

