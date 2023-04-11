Auburn makes the cut in Malik Blocton’s top 10

Auburn continues to impress one of the state’s top 2024 prospects.

After a recent visit to campus, three-star defensive lineman Malik Blocton revealed that the Tigers had made his top-10 list. Along with Auburn, Blocton is considering Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, and Georgia.

The Pike Road product took a visit in March to watch one of Auburn’s spring practice exercises, where he came away impressed.

“It was fun, the energy out there was high,” Blocton said in an interview with Auburn Live’s Cole Pinkston. “It was a real fun practice.”

While on campus, he also stated that he really enjoyed being around the new staff put in place by Hugh Freeze, and even said that he could see himself playing under DL coach Jeremy Garrett.

Blocton is a three-star DL from Pike Road, Alabama. According to 247Sports, Blocton is the No. 25 recruit from the state of Alabama for the 2024 cycle, and he is the No. 34 defensive lineman in the country. Blocton has not received a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports yet but has a 52% chance to commit to Auburn according to On3’s recruiting prediction machine.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire