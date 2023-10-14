Auburn-LSU among top SEC games this week according to College Sports Wire

Auburn football is set to take on another challenge Saturday night by visiting No. 20 LSU at 6 p.m. CT.

Auburn enters the game with a 0-2 record but has faced a challenging slate to this point. The Tigers dropped a tough game on the road to Texas A&M and followed that with a near upset of No. 1 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is refreshed from the bye-week, can that give them a slight edge ahead of a challenging tilt in Death Valley?

Auburn’s game in Baton Rouge is one of the key SEC matchups that Ryan Haley of College Sports Wire is keeping an eye on. When it comes to Auburn, Haley wants to see if they are better than their 0-2 SEC mark would indicate.

LSU plays another Tiger for the second straight week after surviving Missouri. Jayden Daniels offered a second half for the ages last week, accounting for three touchdowns and 87% of his team’s offensive yards after halftime. Even despite the two early losses, he’s fourth in the nation in QBR (90.1) and second in touchdown passes (19). Auburn’s 0-2 early in the SEC, but they held a second-half lead over Georgia just two weeks ago. They could be better than their record, but they’re running out of chances to prove it.

Check out Haley’s analysis of the remaining SEC games by visiting College Sports Wire.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire