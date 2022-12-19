How Auburn’s loss to USC affects its’ latest KenPom ranking

Auburn suffered its second loss of the season on Sunday, falling to USC, 74-71 at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Auburn got solid production from Johni Broome, who led the team in all major categories with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Freshman Tre Donaldson also had the best game of his young career by scoring 10 points.

How did the loss to the Trojans affect their recent position in the KenPom rankings? The Tigers dropped in several categories but remain among the nation’s best in a few areas.

Next up will the second, and final, stop of the west coast trip, as Auburn visits Washington on Sunday in Seattle. The Huskies are 9-3, with wins over Fresno State, Seattle, and Colorado.

Here’s a look at where Auburn ranks in the major categories that make up the KenPom rankings.

Overall Ranking: No. 23

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s loss to the Trojans drops them from No. 21 to No. 23. The Tigers are the fourth-highest rated SEC team, with Tennessee leading the conference at No. 4. The win boosted USC to No. 71 in the overall rankings.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 54

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn drops one place to No. 54 in adjusted offensive efficiency, with the Tigers expecting to score 108.6 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 15

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Another solid defensive game keeps Auburn in the top-15 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Auburn is projected to only allow 89.7 points per 100 possessions. Arkansas, Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Tennessee also have a place in the top-15.

Adjusted tempo: No. 110

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn suffers a drop in adjusted tempo, as they are forecasted to have 70 possessions over the span of 40 minutes.

Washington overview

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After falling to Gonzaga on Dec. 9, the Washington Huskies have won two-straight games ahead of Wednesday’s date with Auburn. Washington holds a 9-3 record, and is No. 90 in the latest KenPom ranking.

