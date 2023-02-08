How Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M affects their KenPom ranking

A tough stretch of games continues for Auburn, as they dropped their fourth game out of their last five on Tuesday night. Auburn committed 27 personal fouls, which allowed Texas A&M to score 31 extra points and grab the 83-78 win over Auburn at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Although the Tigers ultimately suffered defeat, there were some positive aspects to take away. Wendell Green Jr. was an asset in every way: he led the team in scoring with 20, recorded four rebounds, made six assists, and went 3-for-6 from the free throw line. Johni Broome also recorded his ninth double-double of the season by scoring 18 points and hauling in 10 rebounds.

The loss was tough, but how much did it affect the Tigers’ place in the KenPom rankings? Here’s a look at where the Tigers stand following Tuesday night’s action around the world of College Basketball.

Overall Ranking: No. 27

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The loss at Texas A&M kicks Auburn out of the top 25 of the latest KenPom ranking. The Tigers drop two spots two No. 27, while Texas A&M will begin the day at No. 36.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 58

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn increased their point total by 35 from last Saturday’s game at Tennessee to Tuesday’s game at Texas A&M. The sizeable difference gave them a boost in adjusted offensive efficiency from No. 60 to No. 58. According to KenPom, Auburn is projected to score 111.7 points per 100 possessions. Purdue holds the top spot in the category with a forecasted 120.9 points per 100 possessions.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 16

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn dropped one place in the adjusted defensive efficiency category from No. 15 to No. 16. KenPom forecasts Auburn to allow their opponents to score 93.4 points per 100 possessions, which is 0.3 points higher than their projection following the loss at Tennessee. Despite the loss, Auburn remains one of the SEC’s top defensive teams, as they trail just Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas in the category. Tennessee remains the nation’s top defensive team by allowing a projected 83.8 points per 100 possessions.

Story continues

Adjusted Tempo: No. 141

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

This was Auburn’s biggest jump from last game. The Tigers made the most of their possessions by scoring 35 more points than in last Saturday’s loss to Tennessee. Auburn scored on 35 of their 66 possessions in the Texas A&M game, and is now projected to have 67 possessions per 40 minute game. Auburn’s next opponent, Alabama, is the nation’s best in the category by creating a projected 73.5 possessions per contest.

Strength of Schedule: No. 40

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M’s continued success benefits Auburn, as they see a bump in their strength of schedule from No. 42 to No. 40. Kansas holds the nation’s toughest schedule while St. Francis (NY) has the easiest.

Alabama overview

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The much-anticipated first meeting between Auburn and Alabama is set to take place on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at Neville Arena. Here is where Alabama ranks in KenPom’s major categories heading into Wednesday’s game with Florida.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire