How Auburn’s loss to Appalachian State affects their KenPom ranking

Auburn’s first road test of the season took place on Sunday. Unfortunately, it was a test that they did not pass.

The Tigers visited Appalachian State, a team that was picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference preseason rankings behind another strong club in James Madison. Everything that went wrong for Auburn went right for Appalachian State, which ultimately lifted the Mountaineers to a 69-64 victory.

Free throws and three-point shooting were the obvious aspects of the game that stood out the most. Appalachian State took 23 shots from the free throw line and connected on 74% of those attempts, compared to Auburn who made just 9-of-19 shots. Appalachian State also had a great day shooting from beyond the arc by connecting on 8-of-17 attempts. Auburn, however, could not buy a shot as they made just 3-of-27 attempts.

How did Sunday’s efforts affect their standing in the KenPom rankings? Here’s a look at where Auburn will begin the week in every major category measured by KenPom analytics.

Overall: No. 18

Despite the loss, Auburn remains a top-25 team in the latest KenPom rankings update. The Tigers began the day at No. 14, one spot above Alabama. Heading into the week, Auburn is the third-highest-rated SEC squad in the KenPom, trailing just Tennessee (No. 11) and Alabama (No. 13).

Appalachian State is now No. 83 in the KenPom following their upset win.

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: No. 34

Auburn falls five spots in adjusted offensive efficiency after the loss to Appalachian State. Auburn is now projected to score 114.5 points per 100 possessions, which is higher than programs such as Texas A&M, Michigan State, Kentucky, and San Diego State.

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: No. 15

Auburn’s defensive efficiency has dropped slightly but is still at a respectable level. Auburn is expected to give up 93.7 points per 100 offensive possessions. In Sunday’s game at Appalachian State, the Mountaineers shot 43% from the field while connecting on 47% of its three-point shots. Tennessee (No. 2) and Mississippi State (No. 3) are the only two teams in the SEC that are better defensively than Auburn.

Adjusted Tempo: No. 117

Auburn’s tempo has dropped by one possession, which has caused them to tank in the KenPom tempo ranking. Auburn is expected to earn 70.4 possessions every 40-minute game. Auburn only held the ball 62 times in Sunday’s loss to Appalachian State.

Strength of Schedule: No. 115

Appalachian State’s bump in the KenPom has boosted Auburn’s strength of schedule. Auburn now has the nation’s No. 115 schedule, with opponents expected to score 106.6 points per 100 possessions and expected to allow 104 points per 100 possessions. Texas Southern has the hardest schedule while TCU has the easiest.

Indiana overview

The Indiana Hoosiers are off to a hot start this season, as they enter the week with a 6-1 record. They will face Michigan on Tuesday before traveling to Atlanta to meet Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Here’s a look at where Indiana stands in the major categories measured by KenPom.

Overall: No. 69

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 91

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 54

Adjusted tempo: No. 133

Strength of Schedule: No. 205

