Auburn listed as a potential landing spot for WR Terry Bussey

Class of 2024 wide receiver Terry Bussey made a tweet from his personal Twitter account that includes the schools that are still in the running to earn his commitment. Auburn is among the finalists.

According to 247Sports, Bussey is a five-star recruit with a 98 overall player rating.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is the No. 17-ranked player in the class of 2024, the No. 1 ranked athlete in the class, and the No.4 ranked player in the state of Texas.

The other programs included in the graphic tweeted by Bussey include Texas, Florida, TCU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Tennessee, Alabama, and LSU.

Of these programs, Texas A&M and LSU are the only two that 247Sports classifies Bussey’s interest as “warm” towards. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine points to Texas A&M as the favorite to earn his commitment.

The Timpson, Texas native attends Timpson High School where he also participates in baseball, basketball, and track and field.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielJLocke

More Recruiting!

JUCO lineman Markel Bell sets official visit with Auburn Four star WR Nick Marsh sets date for Auburn official visit Five-star center Flory Bidunga speaks highly of Auburn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire