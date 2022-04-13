Auburn listed in mammoth 2023 offensive lineman’s final 12 schools

On Wednesday morning, 2023 offensive lineman Miles McVay released his top 12 schools. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers. Several other SEC programs were included: Alabama, Missouri, LSU, Florida, and Arkansas.

McVay is a large specimen standing at 6’7 and 355 pounds. The Illinois native is definitely one of the biggest linemen on either side of the ball in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He is just one of twenty-three offensive tackles that the Tigers’ coaching staff has offered thus far. If he were to commit to the Tigers, he would be the second offensive lineman to join offensive line coach Will Friend’s o-line room.

In recent years, Auburn has struggled to find consistency along the offensive line. Adding a player like McVay would go very far. With his size and ability to block edge players at an elite level, he may very well be a day one starter if he chooses to commit to Auburn.

Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 3 24 Rivals 4 56 1 6 ESPN 4 133 2 16 On3 Recruiting 4 – 5 30 247 Composite 4 126 2 14

Vitals

Hometown East Saint Louis, Illinois Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6’7 Weight 355 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on February 1, 2022

No visits currently planned.

Offers

Crystal Balls

No crystal balls have been submitted

Twitter

