Auburn listed among most disappointing programs by Mike Farrell

Football has not been the most significant source of happiness for Auburn fans over the last few years.

The resurgence of the baseball, gymnastics, and men’s basketball programs has caused football to be viewed as relatively insignificant compared to past years.

Mike Farrell listed his most disappointing Power Five programs and the Tigers came in fourth.

Farrell’s take on Auburn: “Are they a power program? They are to me with a natty in the last 15 years and another national title game appearance as well. But the Gus Malzahn days at the end were bad, and the Bryan Harsin hire was dumb. Hugh Freeze is a good hire, but it will take time and patience for them to get back to respectable.”

Apart from Auburn, the list from top-to-bottom included the Texas Longhorns, the Miami Hurricanes, and the Florida Gators ahead of the Tigers, with the Virginia Tech Hokies following Auburn.

Auburn will be on a mission to get back to prominence and Hugh Freeze will lead the charge.

