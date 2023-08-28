Auburn listed among college football’s most recognizable brands

When it comes to recruiting, programs with strong reputations appear to have the most success.

Auburn football has won a total of 793 games in program history, which is 18th-highest among college football programs. Because of this, Auburn has built a strong reputation among the nation’s top recruits.

Just how identifiable is Auburn to high school football recruits? Brad Crawford of 247Sports polled several recruits to determine which college football programs are the most recognizable. Auburn made the cut at No. 21.

Crawford feels that Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze will only help its stock going forward.

The arrival of Hugh Freeze should spike Auburn’s national footprint if the Tigers can get this going quickly on the Plains under their next coach. Auburn won a national championship in 2010 and got back to the final game a few years later, but has fallen behind in college football’s toughest division since with only one 10-win campaign since 2013.

Nine SEC programs were included on this list, with Alabama taking the top spot.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire