Auburn linebacker target sets commitment date

Auburn linebacker target Marcellius Pulliam will announce his college commitment Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. he announced Tuesday afternoon.

The three-star prospect is from Tyrone, Georiga, and will be deciding between Auburn, Mississippi State, Miami, Georgia Tech, and Louisville.

He is ranked as the No. 790 overall recruit and No. 63 linebacker in the 247Sports Composite ranking for the 2023 recruiting class. He is also ranked as the No. 68 player from the Peach State.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder never officially visited Auburn but unofficially visited on July 30 and March 19 of this year. The Tigers do not currently have a linebacker committed in their 2023 class, which has 13 commits and ranks 32nd in the country and 10th in the SEC.

