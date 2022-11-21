Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe accepts invite to senior bowl

Another Auburn player will be making their way to the senior bowl.

This time, it’s senior linebacker Owen Pappoe. Pappoe is already a semifinalist for the 2022 Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker, so the honor of showing off his skills at the senior bowl is one well-deserved.

So far this season, Pappoe has racked up 43 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Pappoe has been a major contributor on an increasingly-staunch defense as of late, with the Tigers recently shutting down Western Kentucky’s high-flying air raid offense by holding it to just 17 points on the day in a victory at Jordan-Hare stadium.

Pappoe is the second Tiger to accept his invite to the Senior Bowl after edge rusher Eku Leota accepted his earlier in the month. All of Auburn’s five nominees are defensive players — Derick Hall, Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James also got invites but have yet to accept them.

The Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 4.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire