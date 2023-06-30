Auburn less than 300 tickets away from season ticket sell-out

The energy around the Auburn Football program has drastically shifted since Hugh Freeze took over in December of last year.

After two lackluster seasons, morale was down and Auburn Football, as many people knew, was dead. Six months and significantly better recruiting efforts later, the hype is back and perhaps more significant than ever.

Auburn announced Thursday that it had sold the most season tickets in program history and is less than 300 tickets away from a complete sell-out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“My favorite thing in the World is about to be back,” said Jack Blanton, a junior at Auburn University and a lifelong fan of the Tigers. “It should be new, exciting, and fresh.”

Excitement is an understatement when describing how Auburn fans feel about the new era of the team.

The 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐞𝐫𝐚 of Auburn Football is in full effect 🥶🦅 https://t.co/wYdPnbidxs pic.twitter.com/TYMaINgBl0 — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 29, 2023

More Football!

Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 10 Caleb Burton Two former Tigers make 247Sport's all-time transfer QB rankings 'Five for Friday': A preseason look at the Texas A&M Aggies with Cameron Ohnysty of Aggies Wire

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielJLocke

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire