Which Auburn legend is a favorite of ESPN’s Rece Davis?

ESPN personality Rece Davis has seen his share of college football games during his lifetime.

A native of Muscle Shoals and a graduate of the University of Alabama, Davis could be considered an expert on SEC football, which means that his opinion on such matters carries plenty of merit.

He recently revealed his picks for an all-time favorite player from each SEC team. For his Auburn representative, he chose a Heisman Trophy winner. However, it may not be the one that you are thinking about.

Davis says that a former Auburn quarterback is his favorite Tiger of all time, the 1971 Heisman Trophy winner, Pat Sullivan.

Sullivan was the first player from Auburn to win the coveted award after throwing for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns in 1971, on his way to winning his second-straight SEC Player of the Year honor. His Auburn career ended with 6,534 total yards and 54 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 541 yards.

Sullivan would go on to have a lengthy coaching career. He dove into the profession in 1986, serving as the quarterbacks coach at Auburn until 1991. He left Auburn to become the head coach at TCU from 1992-97, where he led the Horned Frogs to a 24-42-1 record. He finished his coaching career at Samford, going 47-43 in eight seasons.

Sullivan passed away in 2019 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Other players to make Davis’ list includes Tennessee‘s Reggie White, Georgia‘s David Pollack, and Arkansas‘ Darren McFadden.

