Auburn legacy and CB target decommits from Michigan State

Colton Hood is a major Auburn target and he is now back on the market. The three-star cornerback decommitted from Michigan State on Saturday while he was on his official visit to Auburn.

Hood committed to the Spartan back in September but Zac Etheridge and Auburn never stopped recruiting the 6-foot, 170-pound corner and may soon complete the flip.

Hood visited Auburn multiple times despite committing to the Spartans and because Auburn hired Hugh Freeze he was able to officially visit for a second time this weekend. The McDonough, Georgia, product decided to back off his pledge during this visit and all signs point to him flipping to Auburn.

He is ranked as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 56 player in Georgia.

Hood’s family has made a habit of playing football at Auburn. His father (Bengie), his uncle (Roderick), his brother( Ben), and his cousin( D’Antoine) all played at Auburn.

While Benjie, Ben, and D’Antoine all had brief careers at Auburn, Roderick left quite an impression. He played in 47 games and despite being undrafted had an eight-year career in the NFL.

If Hood does, as expected, commit to Auburn he would be their third defensive back commit, joining four-star safety Terrance Love and three-star corner JC Hart.

List

Flipping season: Four impactful commitments Auburn hopes to earn

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire