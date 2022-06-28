Auburn leads the SEC in strength of schedule for 2022

It isn’t going to be an easy task in 2022 for the Auburn Tigers and head coach Bryan Harsin. The team is coming off a 6-7 season in which they lost the final four regular-season games of the year. It ended with a loss to the Houston Cougars in the Birmingham Bowl.

Fast forward to 2022, the Tigers will have a new quarterback under center and plenty of new faces. When they take the field to open the season, Auburn will be tasked with the toughest schedule in the SEC according to CBS Sports.

Auburn Tigers Strength of Schedule: No. 1

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

What CBS Sports Says…

Coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat after just one season on The Plains, and the schedule-makers didn’t do him any favors if he intends to keep his job beyond the 2022 season. The Tigers have to play reigning national champion Georgia and national runner-up/SEC champion Alabama on the road, and have a very scary out-of-conference game in Week 3 vs. Penn State. Additionally, the Tigers don’t get a bye week until Week 8 and have a sketchy road game at Ole Miss between the road trip to Georgia and the bye week. Simply put, if Harsin stays employed, it’ll be one of the most miraculous coaching jobs in recent memory.

Full SEC Ranking:

List

Ranking the top ten non-conference games in the SEC for 2022-2023 season

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Patrick on Twitter @PatrickConnCFB.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!