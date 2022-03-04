Auburn leads SEC men’s basketball standings going into the season finale
The final weekend is upon us for SEC regular-season basketball. On Wednesday night while facing off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team needed overtime to earn a share of the conference title.
There are plenty of big matchups remaining for Saturday. If Auburn knocks off South Carolina in the home finale, it will win the outright SEC title. However, a loss by the Tigers and wins by the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats or Tennessee Vols would create a tie at the top of the conference.
All Auburn has to do is take care of business against the Gamecocks. We break down the updated SEC standings ahead of the jam-packed Saturday of conference hoops action.
Auburn Tigers
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 14-3
Overall Record: 26-4
Final Game: Home vs. South Carolina (Noon CT, SEC Network)
Arkansas Razorbacks
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 13-4
Overall Record: 24-6
Final Game: Away at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)
Kentucky Wildcats
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 13-4
Overall Record: 24-6
Final Game: Away at Florida (1 p.m. CT, CBS)
Tennessee Vols
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 13-4
Overall Record: 22-7
Final Game: Home vs. Arkansas (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 9-8
Overall Record: 19-11
Final Game: Away at LSU (11 a.m. CT, CBS)
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 9-8
Overall Record: 19-11
Final Game: Home vs. Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, CBS)
South Carolina Gamecocks
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
SEC Record: 9-8
Overall Record: 18-11
Final Game: Away at Auburn (Noon CT, SEC Network)
LSU Tigers
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 8-9
Overall Record: 20-10
Final Game: Home vs. Alabama (11 a.m. CT, CBS)
Texas A&M Aggies
Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK
SEC Record: 8-9
Overall Record: 19-11
Final Game: Home vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 8-9
Overall Record: 17-13
Final Game: Away vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Vanderbilt Commodores
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 6-11
Overall Record: 14-15
Final Game: Away at Ole Miss (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
SEC Record: 4-13
Overall Record: 13-17
Final Game: Home vs. Vanderbilt (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
AP Photo/L.G. Patterson
SEC Record: 4-13
Overall Record: 10-20
Final Game: Home vs. Georgia (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Georgia Bulldogs
AP Photo/Butch Dill
SEC Record: 1-16
Overall Record: 6-24
Final Game: Away at Missouri (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
