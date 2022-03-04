Auburn leads SEC men’s basketball standings going into the season finale

The final weekend is upon us for SEC regular-season basketball. On Wednesday night while facing off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team needed overtime to earn a share of the conference title.

There are plenty of big matchups remaining for Saturday. If Auburn knocks off South Carolina in the home finale, it will win the outright SEC title. However, a loss by the Tigers and wins by the Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats or Tennessee Vols would create a tie at the top of the conference.

All Auburn has to do is take care of business against the Gamecocks. We break down the updated SEC standings ahead of the jam-packed Saturday of conference hoops action.

Auburn Tigers

SEC Record: 14-3

Overall Record: 26-4

Final Game: Home vs. South Carolina (Noon CT, SEC Network)

Arkansas Razorbacks

SEC Record: 13-4

Overall Record: 24-6

Final Game: Away at Tennessee (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Kentucky Wildcats

SEC Record: 13-4

Overall Record: 24-6

Final Game: Away at Florida (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

Tennessee Vols

SEC Record: 13-4

Overall Record: 22-7

Final Game: Home vs. Arkansas (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

Alabama Crimson Tide

SEC Record: 9-8

Overall Record: 19-11

Final Game: Away at LSU (11 a.m. CT, CBS)

Florida Gators

SEC Record: 9-8

Overall Record: 19-11

Final Game: Home vs. Kentucky (1 p.m. CT, CBS)

South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC Record: 9-8

Overall Record: 18-11

Final Game: Away at Auburn (Noon CT, SEC Network)

LSU Tigers

SEC Record: 8-9

Overall Record: 20-10

Final Game: Home vs. Alabama (11 a.m. CT, CBS)

Texas A&M Aggies

SEC Record: 8-9

Overall Record: 19-11

Final Game: Home vs. Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Mississippi State Bulldogs

SEC Record: 8-9

Overall Record: 17-13

Final Game: Away vs. Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Vanderbilt Commodores

SEC Record: 6-11

Overall Record: 14-15

Final Game: Away at Ole Miss (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Ole Miss Rebels

SEC Record: 4-13

Overall Record: 13-17

Final Game: Home vs. Vanderbilt (5 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Missouri Tigers

SEC Record: 4-13

Overall Record: 10-20

Final Game: Home vs. Georgia (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Georgia Bulldogs

SEC Record: 1-16

Overall Record: 6-24

Final Game: Away at Missouri (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

