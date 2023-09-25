Auburn is latest school to offer JUCO DL Kemari Copeland

Auburn is set to lose several defensive linemen after the 2023 season and the Tigers are turning to the JUCO ranks to try and find players who can make an immediate impact on the Plains. The latest target is defensive lineman Kemari Copeland.

Copeland plays for Iowa Western and has seen his recruitment take off recently with 10 schools, including Auburn and Tennessee, extending him offers in September. He projects more as an EDGE or defensive end at the SEC level due to his 6-foot-3 and 285-pound frame.

A former two-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle, he signed with Army before entering the transfer portal after two seasons and finding his way to Iowa Western.

Copeland has made 12 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss in five games this season. According to his social media pages, he is set to graduate in December.

He isn’t the only JUCO defensive lineman Auburn is recruiting, they recently extended an offer to Brien Taylor as they work to replenish their numbers in the trenches.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire