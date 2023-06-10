Auburn is latest offer for 2025 4-star DL Reginald Vaughn

Four-star defensive lineman Reginald Vaughn has seen his recruitment blow up in June. From Madison, Mississippi, he has added offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tulsa this month.

The 2025 prospect took a trip to Auburn to take part in their OL/DL camp on Friday and afterward, the Tigers became the latest school to offer the 6-foot-2, 257-pounder.

He is the No. 169 overall prospect and No. 18 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 7 player from Mississippi.

Vaughn is the 9th player from Mississippi that Auburn has offered in the 2025 recruiting cycle as the Tigers lean on Hugh Freeze’s connections to the state he used to coach in.

Defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett is also from Mississippi and is Vaughn’s primary recruiter. Garrett has already landed one defensive lineman in the 2025 class as four-star Malik Autry has been committed since Feb. 1.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire