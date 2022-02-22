Auburn’s latest Bracketology updates moves them from Midwest Region

In the two most recent updates for the NCAA Tournament, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Auburn Tigers as a No. 1 seed in the Midwest region out of Chicago.

However, while they are remaining a No. 1 seed, they have been projected to the East Bracket. New No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks take their place in the midwest.

With the update, Auburn would take on the winner of Norfolk State and Texas Southern in their opening matchup in the Field of 64. The winner of the game would then play the winner of the 8/9 matchup of Iowa State and Wake Forest.

In the East region, Auburn would be joined by the Arkansas Razorbacks as the No. 6 seed. Their bracket also has No. 2 Purdue, No. 3 Duke, and No. 5 Ohio State.

Other SEC Teams:

No. 2: Kentucky (Midwest)

No. 4: Tennessee (South)

No. 5: Alabama (West)

No. 6: LSU (Midwest)

No. 6: Arkansas (West)

The Florida Gators are listed by Lunardi as the ‘Next Four Out’. Their win over Auburn on Saturday isn’t exactly moving the needle for them with their inconsistent play throughout the season. A strong showing in the SEC Tournament plus an upset win over Kentucky would go a long way in getting them to the dance.

