Is Auburn on Lane Kiffin’s mind? One analyst says yes

Over the last two weeks, only two coaches have publically shut down rumors that they would be leaving their current program for Auburn, or any other coaching vacancy.

Following Jackson State’s 41-14 win over Texas Southern on Nov. 5, head coach Deion Sanders shared with his team that he would miss the following practices on Tuesday and Wednesday due to personal matters, not to meet with other programs about open positions.

“I’m keeping it 100 with y’all. That’s not happening,” Sanders told his team. “So that’s what it is. I’m going to see you again Tuesday evening or Wednesday.”

Oregon’s Dan Lanning shut down rumors last week of mutual interest between him and Auburn during his midweek press conference.

“The grass is not always greener,” Lanning said Monday of the Auburn rumors. “The grass is damn green in Eugene. I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me. This is a destination, not just for me but for elite players.”

There is one candidate, however, that has not publicly stated interest in the Auburn job, but has not silenced the rumors, either. That would be Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin, who is known to poke fun at certain situations that arise throughout the SEC, has not tweeted about the Auburn opening, in either a positive or a negative fashion. Could there be a reason for that? One SEC football expert believes so.

Paul Finebaum, SEC Network analyst and radio show host joined the Monday edition of “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Jox 94.5 in Birmingham to recap the week that was in SEC football. Among those topics, was Lane Kiffin’s potential interest in the vacant Auburn head coaching position. Based on a recent conversation, Finebaum feels that Kiffin has thought strongly about pursuing the opportunity.

“It’s just my observation that Lane Kiffin is thinking about it,” Finebaum said Monday. “The subject came up in one circumstance that I was in. He just kind of nodded his head and shook his head as Lane likes to do. He’s been very careful not to say anything about it. I don’t think there’s any doubt that it’s on his mind.”

Kiffin joins Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze as an outside name that has gotten the most attention since Bryan Harsin’s firing on Oct. 31. However, interim coach Cadillac Williams has quickly become a favorite amongst current and former Tiger players. The sweepstakes appears to be an open book until the end of the month.

