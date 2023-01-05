Auburn lands walk-on quarterback John Colvin

Hugh Freeze and Co. are working to replenish the depth on Auburn’s roster and on Wednesday they landed a quarterback who will do just that.

John Colvin, a Birmingham, Alabama, native, announced his commitment to Auburn as a preferred walk-on at quarterback. Freeze extended the offer to him in December and he is officially a Tiger now.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder has not reported any scholarship offers but has had a decorated high school career. He threw for 2,450 yards and 21 touchdowns and led Mountain Book High School to the 6A state title game as a senior. He finished his high school career with a 25-5 record, completing 65% of his passes for 4,350 yards and 50 touchdowns.

He is the second quarterback for Auburn to land in the 2023 recruiting cycle, three-star Hank Brown signed with Auburn during the early signing period.

The addition of Brown and Colvin helps keep the depth of Auburn’s quarterback room healthy after Zach Calzada and Trey Lindsey both entered the transfer portal.

