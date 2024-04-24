Auburn lands top transfer wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith

AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Hugh Freeze has gone to the transfer portal again — This time landing the top-rated transfer receiver available, according to On3 Sports.

Kenadre Lambert-Smith, a Penn State transfer, committed to the Tigers Wednesday after reportedly visiting the program late last week.

Lambert-Smith is another talented addition to what has become a complete overhaul at the wide receiver position for Auburn. The Tigers signed the No. 2 high school receiver in the country Cam Coleman, and 4-star prospects Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain and Malcolm Simmons.

In addition to the high school commits, the Tigers brought in University of California transfer Samuel Jackson and Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis.

Lambert-Smith hauled in 126 catches for 1,721 yards and 11 touchdowns over his four-year career with the Nittany Lions.

The Tigers lost wide receivers Javirous Johnson, Jay Fair, Omari Kelly, Malcom Johnson Jr and Jyaire Shorter to the transfer portal this offseason.

