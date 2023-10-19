Auburn lands from Georgia’s top athlete for the 2025 class

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added another valuable piece to its already impressive 2025 haul.

Kendarius Reddick, a four-star athlete from Thomasville, Georgia, announced Thursday that he has committed to Auburn. He chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Georgia Southern.

Reddick visited Auburn twice since receiving an offer on April 5. He received an offer on his first visit, and he took in a game earlier this fall as well. Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge has been his primary recruiter and has done a great job of swaying Reddick to join the 2025 class.

“It was a great experience to come up here,” Reddick said in an interview with Auburn Undercover. “Listen to Coach (Etheridge), talk about the experience, the growth of the team, and what they’re trying to build. I really like the environment around here. I think I’d fit good in this environment so I’ll be looking into it.”

Reddick’s commitment is the second commitment that Auburn has received for the cycle this week. Monday, four-star DL Jourdin Crawford announced his pledge to Auburn.

Reddick’s commitment sends him to the top of the class. He is the No. 1 athlete from the state of Georgia and the No. 41 overall recruit according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He jumps Jakaleb Faulk as the top commitment for the 2025 class.

