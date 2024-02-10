Auburn lands in four-star ATH Cameron Sparks’ final six

One of the top athletes from the 2025 recruiting cycle has trimmed his list down to six schools, and Auburn has made the cut.

Cameron Sparks, a four-star athlete from Chattanooga, Tennessee, has included Auburn in his final six college choices. Auburn joins Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, and Miami as schools Sparks is considering to attend.

Sparks earned his Auburn offer on Jan. 11, 2023, and visited campus for the first time during the weekend of Auburn’s game against Georgia on Sept. 30. He also stopped by on Jan. 20 according to 247Sports.

After releasing his top-six schools, Sparks joined Tom Loy of 247Sports for an interview. Sparks says that he is impressed by the recruiting efforts that head coach Hugh Freeze has put together since taking the job in Nov. 2022.

“They are not too far from home. They have a really good program,” Sparks said in a recent interview with 247Sports. Coach (Hugh) Freeze is doing great things. They are bringing in a lot of top guys in their recruiting classes.”

Sparks is the No. 42 overall recruit for the 2025 cycle according to 247Sports’ composite ranking, and is the No. 11 athlete in the nation. According to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, Auburn is recruiting Sparks as a hybrid tight end that would also see time at receiver. The role that Auburn has in mind for sparks is similar to the one that Rivaldo Fairweather plays now for the Tigers.

NEWS: Four-Star ATH Cameron Sparks is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 210 ATH from Chattanooga, TN is ranked as the No. 4 ATH in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/R56fhZrlFQ pic.twitter.com/t9Tukec0IN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire