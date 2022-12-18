Auburn lands FIU transfer TE Rivaldo Fairweather

Auburn prioritized FIU tight end Rivaldo Fairweather and the decision paid off Sunday when he committed to the Tigers.

He is Auburn’s first transfer commitment and is a great start for what should be a big haul. He is ranked as the No. 28 player and No. 3 tight end in the portal by 247Sports.

Auburn was the first school to offer Fairweather when he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder caught 54 passes for 838 yards and five touchdowns in 26 career games across three seasons.

He is coming off a breakout 2022 season where he caught 28 passes for 426 yards and three touchdowns. He ended his FIU career with his best game, grabbing eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns against Middle Tennessee State.

With the departure of John Samuel Shenker, Fairweather will have a chance to become an immediate starter when he arrives on the Plains. He and Landen King will give tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua two dynamic playmakers with Luke Deal and Tyler Fromm serving primarily as blockers.

Fairweather is Auburn’s third commit of the day with four-star safety Sylvester Smith flipping from Tennessee to start the day and three-star defensive lineman Stephen Johnson flipping from Arkansas.

List

Players Hugh Freeze and Auburn should target in the transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire