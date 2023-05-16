Auburn lands explosive North Texas WR Jyaire Shorter

Auburn has landed yet another explosive playmaker from the transfer portal. Former North Texas wide receiver Jyaire Shorter committed to the Tigers Tuesday, the announcement comes after he visited over the weekend.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pounder caught 23 passes for 628 yards and 11 touchdowns last season for the Mean Green. His 27.3 yards per reception made him one of the best deep threats in the country and was a major reason why he was honorable mention All-CUSA.

The graduate transfer is entering his sixth season of college football and has one season of eligibility remaining. He signed with North Texas in 2018 as a tight end before switching to wide receiver. Shorter redshirted in 2018 before breaking out in 2019 with 24 catches for 473 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was limited to just five games in 2020 and 2021 due to injuries before having a career year in 2023.

Shorter is the third transfer wide receiver Auburn has landed this offseason, joining Nick Mardner (Cincinnati and Hawaii) and Caleb Burton (Ohio State). The Tigers have also added tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from FIU and quarterback Payton Thorne from Michigan State as they look to fix a passing attack that struggled last season.

