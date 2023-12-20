Auburn lands Duke LB Dorian Mausi from transfer portal

Auburn football has been on a roll today by signing several of the nation’s top recruits.

Among those signees are three additions from the transfer portal.

Earlier Wednesday, Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis and Kansas transfer gage keys officially signed with the Tigers. Later, head coach Hugh Freeze revealed that a third transfer officially signed his intent to transfer to the Plains.

Dorian Mausi, a former Duke linebacker, signed with Auburn on Wednesday according to Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover.

Mausi played four seasons for the Blue Devils and has recorded 193 total tackles. The 2023 season was his best as far as production goes, as he was able to make 61 stops with two pass deflections and an interception. He also created four pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

