Auburn lands commitment from LB Tyler Lockhart

Auburn football has been doing work on the recruiting trail, pursuing many of the nation’s top players every single day. The Tigers continued to perform some magic in the late hours of Monday night, landing a surprise commitment.

Winona Secondary School (Miss.) linebacker Tyler Lockhart announced his pledge to the program, surprising many who have been following his recruiting journey.

Lockhart was heavily favored to join his brother at Mississippi State but chose Auburn over the Bulldogs, Ole Miss, and Alabama. He visited the Plains just over a month ago on March 30.

The 6-4, 195-pound product is ranked the No. 146 player in the nation and the No. 16 linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class. In the state of Mississippi, he is placed at No. 6 according to the On3 industry ranking.

Lockhart is set to join a highly-touted defensive recruiting class that the Tigers have picked up for the 2025 cycle. He joins defensive linemen, Jourdin Crawford and Malik Autry, edge rusher Jakaleb Faulk and cornerback Devin Williams.

The Auburn 2025 class now ranks No. 9 nationally and No. 4 in the conference, getting back up to double-digit commitments with Lockhart’s decision.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire