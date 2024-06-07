Auburn lands commitment from four-star CB Donovan Starr

The Auburn football program is continually trying to make its mark on the recruiting trail and make itself known across the nation. It has been successful thus far, and continues to be on a good track with many big official visits in the past few days.

In fact, the official visits have gone so well that the Tigers landed a commitment from cornerback Donovan Starr out of Brentwood, Tennessee just mere hours after he left from his official visit to the Plains on Thursday.

Starr made his visit to Auburn from Tuesday to Thursday and came up with his decision to commit on the car ride home. He picked the Tigers over Missouri, Clemson, Tennessee and Illinois.

The 5-11, 175-pound is ranked as the No. 385 player in the nation and the No. 36 cornerback in the 2025 class according to the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 12 player in the state of Tennessee.

Starr is the third cornerback commit for the Tigers’ 2025 cycle. He joins four-star Devin Williams and three-star Dante Core in that portion of the secondary.

He was recruited heavily by cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin throughout his recruiting process, which was a big reason why he chose Auburn.

The Tigers’ 2025 group currently stands at No. 10 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC, now at 12 commits for the class and looking to land more within the coming weeks.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire