Auburn lands Colorado transfer safety Jahquez Robinson

The Auburn Tigers added a few face to their defense on Friday, adding senior defensive back Jahquez Robinson to what will be a mostly re-worked secondary in 2024. A former three-star recruit, Robinson spent his first three seasons in Tuscaloosa playing at the University of Alabama before spending last season with Colorado.

Robinson saw action in seven games for the Buffaloes, starting two contests and tallying 8 tackles, a fumble recovery, and an interception. The Jacksonville, FL native’s lone interception came in his first career start against Oregon, led by former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Robinson was one of only three players to turnover the Heisman Finalist last season.

While the senior’s direct path to playing time is likely blocked by fellow transfer safety Jerrin Thompson and junior Caleb Wooden, Robinson provides immediate experience and depth to an Auburn secondary that lost key players like D.J James, Nehemiah Pritchett, and Jaylin Simpson from last season.

Reunited with defensive back coach Charles Kelly who recruited him at Colorado, the 6-foot-2 defensive back will have the opportunity to see his first action as a Tiger when Auburn kicks off its season on August 31 against Alabama A&M. He’ll have the chance to work his way up the depth chart as the summer progresses.

