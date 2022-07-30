Auburn lands 2nd commit of Big Cat in 4-star QB Adrian Posse

Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a roaring start, just moments after landing four-star cornerback A'mon Lane, the Tigers added four-star quarterback Adrian Posse.

Posse is from Miami, Florida and was recruited by Miami and Florida but will be heading to the Plains. He is ranked as the No. 184 overall player and No. 13 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 35 player from Florida in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Posse is a pro-style passer who started playing varsity football at Miami Christian as an eighth grader.

Anytime you can land your quarterback early in a recruiting class it is important and the Tigers did just that Saturday. It’s the most important position in the sport and other recruits want to know who they will be playing with.

Despite landing Posse the Tigers are still interested in Air Noland and could take both of the four-star prospects. This could help if the Tigers are unable to land a quarterback in the 2023 class, something that is a possibility.

