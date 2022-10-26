Auburn kicker recognized with two academic awards

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson has certainly performed on the field, but he was recognized for his work off of it on Wednesday.

The team announced on Twitter that Carlson was named to the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The Campbell Trophy is awarded to college football’s foremost scholar and he will also receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship for being named to the NFF class.

Here is what coach Bryan Harsin, who spoke about the award to the team after practice on Wednesday, said about the efforts of Carlson in the academic realm:

“Anders exemplifies everything that’s great about college football. He’s an outstanding football player, academically he’s off the charts, he’s an excellent leader and he gives back enthusiastically to our community.”

Carlson is the fifth Auburn player in the school’s history to be honored with the NFF scholar award and is the first since 2003. That being said, Carlson has been putting in work on the field, too: He is currently Auburn’s highest scorer with 42 points and has connected on 80 percent of his field goals and all of his extra points.

Carlson will get his next chance to perform on the field on Saturday when Auburn takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

