Auburn jumps to No. 31 in ESPN FPI following victory over Mississippi State

The Auburn Tigers got back on the right track this weekend, seizing victory for the first time in a month with a 27-13 win over Mississippi State.

The Tigers are now 4-4 on the season (1-4 in the SEC) and have a great chance to get back to over .500 next week, as they are currently 13-point favorites over SEC East opponent Vanderbilt.

Auburn’s most recent win propelled them from No. 34 to No. 31 in the most recent ESPN Football Power Index.

The No. 31 ranking is the highest Hugh Freeze’s team has been since week 3.

The FPI ranks each college football team by a variety of factors; Strength of record, strength of schedule, offensive efficiency, defensive efficiency, and overall efficiency.

Here is where Auburn ranks in each category ahead of their trip to Music City.

Overall Ranking: No. 31

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has not been ranked this high in the Football Power Index since they beat Cal to move to 3-0 after week 3.

After falling to No. 37 after the blowout loss to LSU, Auburn has climbed 6 spots over the last two weeks after a one possession loss to Ole Miss and a win this past week over Mississippi State.

The Tigers could find themselves in the top-30 after next week, as ESPN’s FPI gives Auburn an 84% chance to beat the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Strength of Record: No. 39

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn took a massive leap forward in the strength of record category following their win, moving up 13 spots from No. 52 to No. 39.

The FPI clearly views Auburn’s first SEC win as a huge resume builder.

They are heavily favored to move to 2-4 in the conference this week, although a win over 2-7 Vanderbilt probably won’t propel them up the rankings much, if at all.

Strength of Schedule: No. 4

Austin Perryman/Auburn Tigers

Auburn trails only the Indiana Hoosers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and South Carolina Gamecocks in the “strength of schedule” category, and it’s easy to see why.

The Tigers have played Georgia (FPI No. 6), LSU (No.10), Ole Miss (No. 13) and Texas A&M (No. 16).

The schedule eases up before the Iron Bowl, as Auburn travels to Arkansas and hosts New Mexico State before the final game of the regular season.

Overall Efficiency: No. 33

The Montgomery Advisor

When you score 24 points on 6 first half drives, you’ve had a pretty efficient start to the game.

That is exactly what Payton Thorne and the Auburn offense did on Saturday.

The defense had another fantastic game on the Plains, and the combined success of both units helped Auburn jump up to No. 33 in overall efficiency.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 86

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Auburn Tigers finally looked like a legitimate SEC offense on Saturday, at least for a half.

Quarterback Payton Thorne was handed the keys to the offense for the vast majority of the day and he took advantage of it.

Auburn’s starting quarterback played his best game as a Tiger, throwing for 230 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. The junior also added 38 yards on the ground.

Perhaps most importantly, Thorne was not sacked in the game. The clean sheet helped earn LG Gunner Britton and C Connor Lew SEC Team of the Week honors.

Auburn’s rushing attack was also great, led by 144 yards from Jarquez Hunter.

All in all, the Tigers picked up 61 more total yards, 2 more first downs, and one less turnover despite holding the ball for 1 1/2 minutes less and running 5 less plays than Mississippi State.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 19

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The strength of the 2023 Auburn Tigers continues to be the defense.

Once again, Auburn’s best unit held the opponent without a touchdown through the first three quarters, only allowing a late score as the Bulldogs were hoping for a miracle.

Linebacker Eugene Asante led the way with 10 tackles, including 1 TFL, whole safeties Donovan Kaufman (2 tackles, 1 for loss) and Zion Puckett(1 INT) helped disrupt Mississippi State’s passing attack all afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire