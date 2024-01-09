Auburn jumps up nine spots in Week 10’s Associated Press Poll
Auburn is starting to get the national attention it deserves.
The Tigers made a significant jump in the latest Associated Press poll, jumping nine spots to No. 16 overall. It is easy to see why Auburn made the biggest jump of any team, they beat Penn by 20 points and then crushed the Arkansas Razorbacks by 32 points on the road.
The Tigers are one of the three SEC teams to crack the top 25, trailing No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky. Ole Miss, South Carolina and Alabama all received votes, just not enough to be ranked.
The Tigers will have a chance to climb into the top 15 this week with games against Texas A&M and LSU, both matchups will be inside Neville Arena.
Here is a look at the full poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
14-1
1566 (54)
–
2
Houston
14-0
1486 (7)
+1
3
Kansas
13-1
1481 (2)
-1
4
UConn
13-2
1335
–
5
Tennessee
11-3
1291
–
6
Kentucky
11-2
1253
–
7
North Carolina
11-3
1213
+1
8
Arizona
12-3
1107
+2
9
Oklahoma
13-1
1023
+2
10
Illinois
11-3
924
-1
11
Marquette
11-4
869
-4
12
Duke
11-3
869
+3
13
Memphis
13-2
843
+2
14
Baylor
12-2
787
+4
15
Wisconsin
11-3
663
+6
16
Auburn
12-2
559
+9
17
Colorado State
13-2
436
-4
18
BYU
12-2
426
-6
19
San Diego State
13-2
386
–
20
Utah State
14-1
241
–
21
Clemson
11-3
219
-5
22
Creighton
11-4
187
–
23
Gonzaga
11-4
185
+1
24
FAU
11-4
165
-7
25
Texas
11-3
148
-5
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.
