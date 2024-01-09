Advertisement

Auburn jumps up nine spots in Week 10’s Associated Press Poll

Auburn is starting to get the national attention it deserves.

The Tigers made a significant jump in the latest Associated Press poll, jumping nine spots to No. 16 overall. It is easy to see why Auburn made the biggest jump of any team, they beat Penn by 20 points and then crushed the Arkansas Razorbacks by 32 points on the road.

The Tigers are one of the three SEC teams to crack the top 25, trailing No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky. Ole Miss, South Carolina and Alabama all received votes, just not enough to be ranked.

The Tigers will have a chance to climb into the top 15 this week with games against Texas A&M and LSU, both matchups will be inside Neville Arena.

Here is a look at the full poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

14-1

1566 (54)

2

Houston

14-0

1486 (7)

+1

3

Kansas

13-1

1481 (2)

-1

4

UConn

13-2

1335

5

Tennessee

11-3

1291

6

Kentucky

11-2

1253

7

North Carolina

11-3

1213

+1

8

Arizona

12-3

1107

+2

9

Oklahoma

13-1

1023

+2

10

Illinois

11-3

924

-1

11

Marquette

11-4

869

-4

12

Duke

11-3

869

+3

13

Memphis

13-2

843

+2

14

Baylor

12-2

787

+4

15

Wisconsin

11-3

663

+6

16

Auburn

12-2

559

+9

17

Colorado State

13-2

436

-4

18

BYU

12-2

426

-6

19

San Diego State

13-2

386

20

Utah State

14-1

241

21

Clemson

11-3

219

-5

22

Creighton

11-4

187

23

Gonzaga

11-4

185

+1

24

FAU

11-4

165

-7

25

Texas

11-3

148

-5

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

