Auburn jumps up nine spots in Week 10’s Associated Press Poll

Auburn is starting to get the national attention it deserves.

The Tigers made a significant jump in the latest Associated Press poll, jumping nine spots to No. 16 overall. It is easy to see why Auburn made the biggest jump of any team, they beat Penn by 20 points and then crushed the Arkansas Razorbacks by 32 points on the road.

The Tigers are one of the three SEC teams to crack the top 25, trailing No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Kentucky. Ole Miss, South Carolina and Alabama all received votes, just not enough to be ranked.

The Tigers will have a chance to climb into the top 15 this week with games against Texas A&M and LSU, both matchups will be inside Neville Arena.

Here is a look at the full poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 14-1 1566 (54) – 2 Houston 14-0 1486 (7) +1 3 Kansas 13-1 1481 (2) -1 4 UConn 13-2 1335 – 5 Tennessee 11-3 1291 – 6 Kentucky 11-2 1253 – 7 North Carolina 11-3 1213 +1 8 Arizona 12-3 1107 +2 9 Oklahoma 13-1 1023 +2 10 Illinois 11-3 924 -1 11 Marquette 11-4 869 -4 12 Duke 11-3 869 +3 13 Memphis 13-2 843 +2 14 Baylor 12-2 787 +4 15 Wisconsin 11-3 663 +6 16 Auburn 12-2 559 +9 17 Colorado State 13-2 436 -4 18 BYU 12-2 426 -6 19 San Diego State 13-2 386 – 20 Utah State 14-1 241 – 21 Clemson 11-3 219 -5 22 Creighton 11-4 187 – 23 Gonzaga 11-4 185 +1 24 FAU 11-4 165 -7 25 Texas 11-3 148 -5

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John’s 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire