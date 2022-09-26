Auburn jumps 15 spots in latest re-rank from USA TODAY Sports

The Week 4 USA TODAY Sports re-rank of all 131 teams in FBS was released on Monday morning. Some good news for War Eagle while other teams didn’t do as well.

In this week’s re-rank the Auburn Tigers were the biggest winners as they moved up 15 spots to No. 64. Their opponents on Saturday, the Missouri Tigers, fell 15 spots and are now dead last in the SEC.

Despite that fall, the biggest losers weren’t Missouri but instead, the Florida Gators dropped 21 spots to No. 38 after their loss to the Tennessee Vols. As far as the top 10, there wasn’t much movement. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs remained at No. 1 and No. 2 after their wins on Saturday. Kentucky also stayed put with their win over Northern Illinois. The Vols joined the top 10 with the win over Florida, jumping up 13 spots.

The Texas A&M Aggies check in at No. 16, one spot ahead of Arkansas as they defeated the Razorbacks on Saturday. On Saturday night the LSU Tigers also took care of business with a 38-0 victory over New Mexico, that effort moved them up a few spots.

The future SEC schools did not fare so well as both the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners fell to unranked teams on Saturday. Texas Tech defeated Texas 37-34 in overtime and Kansas State defeated Oklahoma 41-34 in Norman.

Auburn Wire breaks down the SEC’s rankings:

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire