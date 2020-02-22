Auburn’s Jaylin Williams throws himself a lob off the backboard (VIDEO)

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

It’s only 1 p.m. but we have already seen the play of the day: Auburn forward Jaylin Williams through himself a lob off the backboard that was so impressive it had Clark Kellogg making up words to describe it:

I don’t know what’s better, Jaylin Williams throwing himself a lob off the glass or Clark Kellogg calling it “improvivating.”

