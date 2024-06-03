Auburn’s Jackson Koivun wins Nicklaus Award, is first to sweep college golf postseason honors

And with that, Jackson Koivun has completed one of the best freshman seasons in the history of college golf.

Koivun was named the winner of the 2024 Jack Nicklaus Award on Monday, which the Golf Coaches Association of America presents to the player of the year at each level of men’s college golf. For Koivun, it’s the latest in a long line of honors he has received the past couple weeks, including the Fred Haskins Award, Ben Hogan Award and Phil Mickelson Award.

In addition, Koivun helped Auburn win its first men’s golf national title last week at Omni La Costa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California.

Koivun becomes the first player ever to win all four major awards in the same season, mainly because of him grabbing the Mickelson Award as freshman of the year.

Thanks to his recognition as winner of the Nicklaus Award, Koivun earns a spot in this week’s Memorial Tournament field on the PGA Tour.

“I had a chance to watch Jackson a little in the NCAA Championships, as he led Auburn to a title, and he certainly doesn’t play like a freshman,” Jack Nicklaus said in a media release. “He won in extra holes in the semifinals to advance his team, and in the finals against Florida State, he was the first to put a point on the board. I think playing this week at Muirfield Village Golf Club will just add to the great experiences Jackson has enjoyed this year. We wish him well.”

This year Koivun had two victories, including the SEC Championship. He finished in the top 10 in 12 of his 13 stroke-play starts and had the lowest adjusted scoring average (67.3) in Division I. He was also 7-0 in match play this year, helping guide Auburn to 10 tournament victories.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek